Open Menu

Sport Dept Extend Financial Assistance To 116 Deserving Players

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Sport dept extend financial assistance to 116 deserving players

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sindh Sports department on Tuesday provided financial assistance of over Rs 8.7 million to 116 sportsmen and 15 widows of demised players of the province through sports endowment fund.

The Secretary Sports Department Abdul Aleem Lashari handed over the cheques of financial assistance ranging between Rs 25,000 to Rs 0.3 million to the deserving players in a ceremony, said a statement issued here.

The sportsmen who received the financial assistance included 9 footballers, 5 hockey players, 5 boxers and 97 ‘Malh’ (traditional Sindhi Wrestling) players.

Cheques of financial assistance were also given to widows of 15 demised players at the occasion.

The Secretary Sports, speaking at the occasion, said that the sportsmen of Sindh are our asset and their welfare is our first priority.

On special directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar, financial assistance is being extended to the sportsmen of the province through Sports Endowment Fund, he said and vowed that the Sports department will continue helping the ailing and injured players as well as widows of deceased sportsmen.

Recent Stories

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

6 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

21 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

21 minutes ago
 CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child ..

CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18

26 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, instituti ..

DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..

36 minutes ago
 Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel ..

Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing

37 minutes ago
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion i ..

Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..

51 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings si ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU

51 minutes ago
 Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delh ..

Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..

54 minutes ago
 Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credent ..

Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach ..

Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team

1 hour ago
 Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, f ..

Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan