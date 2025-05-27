Sport Dept Extend Financial Assistance To 116 Deserving Players
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sindh Sports department on Tuesday provided financial assistance of over Rs 8.7 million to 116 sportsmen and 15 widows of demised players of the province through sports endowment fund.
The Secretary Sports Department Abdul Aleem Lashari handed over the cheques of financial assistance ranging between Rs 25,000 to Rs 0.3 million to the deserving players in a ceremony, said a statement issued here.
The sportsmen who received the financial assistance included 9 footballers, 5 hockey players, 5 boxers and 97 ‘Malh’ (traditional Sindhi Wrestling) players.
Cheques of financial assistance were also given to widows of 15 demised players at the occasion.
The Secretary Sports, speaking at the occasion, said that the sportsmen of Sindh are our asset and their welfare is our first priority.
On special directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar, financial assistance is being extended to the sportsmen of the province through Sports Endowment Fund, he said and vowed that the Sports department will continue helping the ailing and injured players as well as widows of deceased sportsmen.
Recent Stories
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 18
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th ed ..
Germany breaks silence, harshly criticizes Israel over Gaza bombing
Etihad Credit Insurance achieves AED16.2 billion in insured turnover with 15.7% ..
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, Burjeel Holdings sign MoU
Rumors Link Indo-Canadian model Isha Sagar to Delhi capitals player amid IPL 202 ..
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Afghan Consul General
Wasim Akram endorses Younis Khan as batting coach for Pakistan Test team
Govt plans record petroleum levy hike in budget, fuel prices likely to soar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AAC conducted field inspections in Kohat55 seconds ago
-
Peoples Lawyers Forum played leading role in struggle for strengthening democracy: Khalid Bobby57 seconds ago
-
Sport dept extend financial assistance to 116 deserving players1 minute ago
-
Senate body briefed on PR projects, urges timely completion track upgrades1 minute ago
-
AC Abdul Hameed Kurai promoted from Grade 17 to Grade 181 minute ago
-
Int’l moot on Quality Teacher Education concludes at AIOU11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan marks Youm-e-Takbeer by celebrating peaceful applications of nuclear technology21 minutes ago
-
CII rejects parliament-approved bill banning child marriage under 1826 minutes ago
-
Veterans hail Pakistan’s military victory, praise Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir’s leadership31 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia hosts 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Hajj 202531 minutes ago
-
Imported Brahman semen seeds being made available in Rawalpindi at low rates: Dr Arshad31 minutes ago
-
All govt deptt in Rawalpindi directed to remain on toes for monsoon41 minutes ago