Sport dept extend financial assistance to 116 deserving players

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Sindh Sports department on Tuesday provided financial assistance of over Rs 8.7 million to 116 sportsmen and 15 widows of demised players of the province through sports endowment fund.

The Secretary Sports Department Abdul Aleem Lashari handed over the cheques of financial assistance ranging between Rs 25,000 to Rs 0.3 million to the deserving players in a ceremony, said a statement issued here.

The sportsmen who received the financial assistance included 9 footballers, 5 hockey players, 5 boxers and 97 ‘Malh’ (traditional Sindhi Wrestling) players.

Cheques of financial assistance were also given to widows of 15 demised players at the occasion.

The Secretary Sports, speaking at the occasion, said that the sportsmen of Sindh are our asset and their welfare is our first priority.

On special directives of Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bukhsh Mahar, financial assistance is being extended to the sportsmen of the province through Sports Endowment Fund, he said and vowed that the Sports department will continue helping the ailing and injured players as well as widows of deceased sportsmen.