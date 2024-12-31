Sports activates on rooftop divulge illegal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Rooftop sports have become increasingly popular as people seek unique, stylish and convenient ways to stay active and healthy. By moving sports from the streets to rooftops, individuals can enjoy a fast-paced, entertaining, and healthy environment.

Rooftop sports activities have also revolutionized the way people engage in sports and socialize with their community. These innovative spaces have transformed small, urban areas into vibrant hubs for competition, recreation, and connection.

Rooftop sports facilities are cleverly designed to accommodate specific sports, providing an exciting and challenging environment for players. These rooftop spaces offer stunning views of the surrounding cityscape, creating a visually appealing atmosphere for athletes and spectators alike.

Mostly rooftop-accommodated different sports like basketball courts, soccer pitches, tennis courts, running tracks, cricket, and snooker, rooftop owners and designers have created customized structures that cater to the specific needs of each sport.

The sports clubs on the rooftops are charging high fees due to their unique structure and the fact that they are marketing themselves as indoor sports facilities. By calling themselves indoor sports facilities, they may be trying to justify the high fees they are charging.

A mother of two kids said that her children are eager to get admission in the soccer club located on the rooftop. The mother said that she is being impelled to pay the high fees for the soccer club due to her children's strong desire to join. Despite her own reservations about the cost, she feels obligated to fulfill her kids' wishes and is therefore forced to pay the fees.

To find out about the legal status of these activities, APP approached the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to find out their policies, they have taken a strong stance against these sports activities on the roof of plazas, deeming them illegal and warning of potential action against those who defy the law.

This move is likely aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing any potential hazards or damage to property.

Sports activities on the rooftops of plazas are primarily taking place in the rural areas (Zone-V) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), suggesting that this area may be a hot spot for such unauthorized activities.

The fact that the administration of these clubs are reluctant to share information, when APP approached to these clubs, raises suspicions and suggests that they may be aware of the illegality of their actions.

The owner of the plaza has provided the roof space to these clubs at cheap rates, likely as a way to utilize the space and generate some income, whereas this arrangement may have been made to avoid the spaces being left unattended and unused, which could potentially lead to maintenance issues or other problems, said a club employee, on condition of anonymity.

The supervisor of one of the societies, Rafiullah, has confirmed that the sports activities being conducted on the rooftops are indeed illegal. He also mentioned that the society has been serving notices to all the clubs operating on the rooftops, but unfortunately, no further action has been taken.

Another employee of the same society has also acknowledged that the sports activities on the rooftop are illegal, but similarly, no action has been taken against those responsible. This lack of action is concerning, as it may be seen as tacit approval or tolerance of the illegal activities.