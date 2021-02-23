Sports activities across Shaheed Benazirabad division planned

(@FahadShabbir)

Divisional Sports Coordination Committee decided to hold tehsil to division level sports competitions in order to promote sports activities in the division

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Divisional Sports Coordination Committee decided to hold tehsil to division level sports competitions in order to promote sports activities in the division. The committee- met with Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah in chair here on Tuesday, directed Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts to hold meeting with related officials on February 24, 2021 for conducting sports competitions, finalize all the arrangements to hold sports competitions first at tehsil level and later on district level in next five days.

Successful teams from each district would compete at divisional level from March 5, 2021 to March 7, 2021, the committee chalked out and added that administration of Shaheed Benazirabad district would host the divisional games.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner directed relevant officials to organize marathon and cycle races prior to district sports competitions in all the three districts and to set up district control rooms and nominate focal persons. Shah also instructed Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar to form different committees for sports competitions and submit a final report in this regard at the Commissioner's office within three days.