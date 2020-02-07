Sports activities enhaces capabilities of students to handle pressure : VC DUHS

Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy on Friday said that sports activities enhance the capabilities to handle the pressure of study

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy on Friday said that sports activities enhance the capabilities to handle the pressure of study.

He said this while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a gymnasium during the ongoing Students Annaual Sports week at DUHS's Ojha campus here.

Prof. Mohammed Saeed Quraishy said that students are enthusiastically participating in different events of sports week, which enhance their capabilities to handle the pressure of study.

He said that Dow University has tradition of encouraging healthy activities.

He said that the sports committee organized these competitions despite their limited resources, which is commendable.

Prof. Syed Mukrram Ali said that 3,500 student and their teams participating in competition between 13 institutes of Dow University while 200 faculty members will also participate in these competitions.