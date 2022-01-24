UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Essential For Promotion Of Healthy Society: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha Monday said that promotion of sports and other extra-curricular activities were imperative and by promoting physical activity, would pave a way for healthy society.

He said that there are very talented players in the province regarding football and cricket but they could not emerge due to lack of modern facilities and opportunities.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of a sportsmen of Killa Abdullah and Pishin districts led by Abdul Wali Badezai, Chairman, Regional Sports Committee.

The delegation apprised the Governor of the problems and difficulties faced by the players in the sports sector and expressed their desire to hold a tournament in the name of the Governor of Balochistan, to which Zahoor Ahmad Agha assured his cooperation.

