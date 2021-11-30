Sports activities essential for students: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood believes being educated was very important for society saying but sports and healthy physical activities were also essential for the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood believes being educated was very important for society saying but sports and healthy physical activities were also essential for the students.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the All Pakistan Inter Boards Sports Gala's opening ceremony at Pakistan Sports Complex's Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday, expressed his delight at seeing the kids and teachers who had come to participate in the sports gala.

"I commend everyone who contributed to the planning of this event, and I applaud the parents who sent their children to participate in the sporting event." "We have seen a very difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic as all educational and sports activities were barred due to the virus outbreak," he said.

He said schools were occasionally opened and closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some students were ecstatic about the school closures, while others were disappointed. However, he stressed the importance of education and learning for kids, saying, "An educated community can lead the nation in remarkable ways." Mahmood stated that, by Allah's blessing, schooling and exams would continue without interruption. "For students, sports (extracurricular activities) are just as vital as education.

I'm delighted to see schoolgirls competing in the sports gala, in addition to male pupils. We need to provide them a solid education so that they can help make Pakistan a better country and demonstrate the rest of the world that we are not behind," he remarked.

The minister while chanting slogans 'Agay barho gay', 'Parho gay', 'Khelo gay' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' opened the mega event for the students.

Earlier Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) said we were gathered here for the sports gala on the directions of the minister. "Sports activities are very important for physical and mental health. We should make sports activities a part of the curriculum," he said.

Chairman Mardan Board Imtiaz Ali said these competitions give exposure to the students and help find talent at the grass-roots level.

"A large number of male and female students from all over the country competed in several contests at the sports gala, providing them with valuable sports exposure," he stated.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman and other officials were also present on the occasion.