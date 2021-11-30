UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Essential For Students: Shafqat Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 03:46 PM

Sports activities essential for students: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood believes being educated was very important for society saying but sports and healthy physical activities were also essential for the students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood believes being educated was very important for society saying but sports and healthy physical activities were also essential for the students.

The minister, who was the chief guest at the All Pakistan Inter Boards Sports Gala's opening ceremony at Pakistan Sports Complex's Liaquat Gymnasium on Tuesday, expressed his delight at seeing the kids and teachers who had come to participate in the sports gala.

"I commend everyone who contributed to the planning of this event, and I applaud the parents who sent their children to participate in the sporting event." "We have seen a very difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic as all educational and sports activities were barred due to the virus outbreak," he said.

He said schools were occasionally opened and closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some students were ecstatic about the school closures, while others were disappointed. However, he stressed the importance of education and learning for kids, saying, "An educated community can lead the nation in remarkable ways." Mahmood stated that, by Allah's blessing, schooling and exams would continue without interruption. "For students, sports (extracurricular activities) are just as vital as education.

I'm delighted to see schoolgirls competing in the sports gala, in addition to male pupils. We need to provide them a solid education so that they can help make Pakistan a better country and demonstrate the rest of the world that we are not behind," he remarked.

The minister while chanting slogans 'Agay barho gay', 'Parho gay', 'Khelo gay' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' opened the mega event for the students.

Earlier Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) said we were gathered here for the sports gala on the directions of the minister. "Sports activities are very important for physical and mental health. We should make sports activities a part of the curriculum," he said.

Chairman Mardan Board Imtiaz Ali said these competitions give exposure to the students and help find talent at the grass-roots level.

"A large number of male and female students from all over the country competed in several contests at the sports gala, providing them with valuable sports exposure," he stated.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Education Male Mardan Gay Lead Ghulam Ali Imtiaz Ali Event All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan faces criticism for promoting emotiona ..

Mahira Khan faces criticism for promoting emotionally ‘abusive relationships'

5 minutes ago
 Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over viol ..

Shaista Pervaiz Malik pays Rs20,000 fine over violation of ECP code of conduct

25 minutes ago
 E&P companies to produce 29 MBL oil, 1.47 TCF gas

E&P companies to produce 29 MBL oil, 1.47 TCF gas

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation accelerates as energy prices so ..

Eurozone inflation accelerates as energy prices soar

3 minutes ago
 President likely to sign Protection of Journalists ..

President likely to sign Protection of Journalists, Media Professional bill on W ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraf ..

Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly - Moscow

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.