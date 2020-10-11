Sports activities essential to maintain mental & physical health: ADC Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC-I), Akhtar Hussain Qureshi has said that sports activities were essential not only to maintain mental and physical health but also for polishing hidden capabilities of youth.

He said that if the sports grounds were filled by the youth, the hospitals would be empty. He stated this while inspecting development schemes at Sports complex here on Sunday.

The ADC further said that sports and other extra-curriculum activities have flourished the culture of competition among the students and increased the level of passion in youth.