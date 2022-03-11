Sports activities essential to maintain mental & physical health : Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh Friday said that sports activities were essential to maintain mental and physical health and refine hidden capabilities of the youth

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan islam Shaikh Friday said that sports activities were essential to maintain mental and physical health and refine hidden capabilities of the youth.

He said speaking at the inaugural of a three-day inter-regional sports competition of Government Islamia College. On the occasion, the teams were introduced to the chief guest.

Arslan said that sports and other extra-curriculum activities flourish the culture of competition among the youth.

He congratulated the administration of the college for holding such a healthy competition for the students.