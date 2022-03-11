UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Essential To Maintain Mental & Physical Health : Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh Friday said that sports activities were essential to maintain mental and physical health and refine hidden capabilities of the youth

He said speaking at the inaugural of a three-day inter-regional sports competition of Government Islamia College. On the occasion, the teams were introduced to the chief guest.

Arslan said that sports and other extra-curriculum activities flourish the culture of competition among the youth.

He congratulated the administration of the college for holding such a healthy competition for the students.

