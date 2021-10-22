'Sports activities for less developed areas of country need of hour': Fehmida Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Sports Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Friday said that sports activities for females and less developed areas of the country are need of the hour as Pakistan has a tremendous talent for excelling in all fields of sports.

The government was paying special attention to sports and committed to providing a healthy environment to our youth by reviving the culture of sports activities at school levels, she said while speaking to a private news channel.

Fehmida Mirza said there is a need to develop sports in less developed areas of the country, adding, unless you have events at school levels nothing can be improved.

She said before the PTI government, there was no structure for sports governance in the country and we have been working on it to streamline things for better opportunities for sports for our youngsters.

She said it is the right time for federations to explore the possibilities and attract sponsors as sports have become more demanding and without extra effort, they would lag behind.

Fehmida added her ministry would extend all financial supports to deserving sportsmen, particularly women living in less developed areas.

She assured that government would construct grounds for cricket, hockey, football, etc in various cities and would promote young talents at all international levels.