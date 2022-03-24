UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Have Positive Impact On Lives Of Inmates: DC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Sports activities have positive impact on lives of inmates: DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday said that we special steps would be taken to provide sports facilities to inmates by participating them in positive activities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday said that we special steps would be taken to provide sports facilities to inmates by participating them in positive activities.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the Sports Gala for prisoners at district jail Abbottabad in collaboration with the Regional Sports Office.

DC further said that this was the responsibility of the administration to protect the rights of the prisoners like ordinary citizens.

DC emphasized the importance of holding sports for prisoners in the future and said that it would have a positive effect on their mental and physical health and would contribute to society in a better way at the end of their imprisonment.

Superintendent Jail Wasim Khan thanked the administration and the Regional Sports Office Abbottabad for organizing the sports gala and reiterated that more sports programs would be organized in the future.

Tariq Salam Marwat also witnessed volleyball, tug-of-war, table tennis and other sports matches and encouraged the players.

He met the prisoners and inquired about their issues and later he also distributed certificates among the students of the Home Economics College who have participated in calligraphy and painting contests in the women's and children's barracks.

Related Topics

Tennis Sports Abbottabad Jail Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia sees prospects for new inves ..

Pakistan-Saudi Arabia sees prospects for new investment opportunities

17 seconds ago
 Belgium Not Supporting Full Rejection of Russian O ..

Belgium Not Supporting Full Rejection of Russian Oil, Gas - Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 Biden, Kishida Agree to Hold North Korea Accountab ..

Biden, Kishida Agree to Hold North Korea Accountable for Missile Launch - White ..

8 minutes ago
 India's irresponsible conduct poses threat to regi ..

India's irresponsible conduct poses threat to regional peace, security: Sohail

8 minutes ago
 US Increasing LNG Exports to EU With Support From ..

US Increasing LNG Exports to EU With Support From Federal Government - Industry ..

8 minutes ago
 UNGA Adopts Western-Backed Resolution on Ukraine, ..

UNGA Adopts Western-Backed Resolution on Ukraine, With 140 Countries in Favor, 5 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>