Sports activities have positive impact on lives of inmates: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday said that we special steps would be taken to provide sports facilities to inmates by participating them in positive activities.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of the Sports Gala for prisoners at district jail Abbottabad in collaboration with the Regional Sports Office.

DC further said that this was the responsibility of the administration to protect the rights of the prisoners like ordinary citizens.

DC emphasized the importance of holding sports for prisoners in the future and said that it would have a positive effect on their mental and physical health and would contribute to society in a better way at the end of their imprisonment.

Superintendent Jail Wasim Khan thanked the administration and the Regional Sports Office Abbottabad for organizing the sports gala and reiterated that more sports programs would be organized in the future.

Tariq Salam Marwat also witnessed volleyball, tug-of-war, table tennis and other sports matches and encouraged the players.

He met the prisoners and inquired about their issues and later he also distributed certificates among the students of the Home Economics College who have participated in calligraphy and painting contests in the women's and children's barracks.