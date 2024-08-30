Sports Activities Held Under The CM’s Awami Agenda
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The district sports office organized eight different sports activities under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda.
According to the district district administration these events were held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman under the name of Dera Games 2024 that showcased a spectacular display of athleticism and competitive spirit, bringing together athletes from across the region to participate in these thrilling events.
Giving details, it says that the games featured a diverse range of sports, including karate, wushu,squash, Football,Boxing, Judo, and Wrestling that brought fierce competition, with athletes grappling for dominance, while the spirit of the games was embodied in the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by all participants.
It added that the Dera Games 2024 truly celebrated the unity and diversity of sports, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved.
In these games the district sports officer distributed cash prizes, trophies, medals and participation certificates among the participants.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons28 minutes ago
-
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital30 minutes ago
-
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider ..30 minutes ago
-
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death of his elder brother30 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of Matiari as calamity ..1 hour ago
-
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues50 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir50 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery50 minutes ago
-
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival50 minutes ago
-
Senate body on Water Resources irked over irresponsible behavior of ministry54 minutes ago
-
Women role in accountability of public officer holders stressed54 minutes ago
-
Security forces fully capable to wipe out terrorists, terrorism from country: Rana Sanaullah54 minutes ago