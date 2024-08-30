Open Menu

Sports Activities Held Under The CM’s Awami Agenda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 03:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The district sports office organized eight different sports activities under the chief minister’s Awami Agenda.

According to the district district administration these events were held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman under the name of Dera Games 2024 that showcased a spectacular display of athleticism and competitive spirit, bringing together athletes from across the region to participate in these thrilling events.

Giving details, it says that the games featured a diverse range of sports, including karate, wushu,squash, Football,Boxing, Judo, and Wrestling that brought fierce competition, with athletes grappling for dominance, while the spirit of the games was embodied in the camaraderie and sportsmanship displayed by all participants.

It added that the Dera Games 2024 truly celebrated the unity and diversity of sports, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved.

In these games the district sports officer distributed cash prizes, trophies, medals and participation certificates among the participants.

