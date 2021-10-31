UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Imperative For Physical, Mental Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sports activities imperative for physical, mental health

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Attending cricket Super League as chief guest, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed of the Supreme Court on Sunday said sports plays imperative role in maintaining physical fitness and mental health.

Addressing the event, he said sports activities are essential for the lawyers so that they can refresh themselves and perform their professional responsibilities better.

The match between district bars of Rawalpindi and Chakwal was organized by Rawalpindi High Court Bar Association.

District Bar Rawalpindi clinched the title by defeating District Bar Chakwal in the final of the High Court Bar Cricket Super League.

Pakistan Bar Council Member Syed Qalb Hassan, Punjab Bar Members Basharatullah Khan, Tawfiq Asif, Chaudhry Ashfaq Kahut, Asad Abbasi District Bar Rawalpindi President Rizwan Akhtar Awan ,Islamabad Bar Association President Muhammad Kaif, Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Malik Asif Majeed Awan witnessed the match.

Sardar Abdul Raziq, President of the High Court Bar Association, said that they were committed to solve the problems of lawyers for their welfare as well as entertainment.

