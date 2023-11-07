Sports activities imperative for youth: Dr Nasir Amin

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor Government College University Faisalabad Prof Dr Nasir Amin has said the

youth is future of the nation and dream of national development can not be fulfilled without

taking them on board.

Addressing the opening ceremony of table tennis trials held under PM Talent Hunt programme here,

he said that extra-curricular activities, including games, were also imperative for the youth

like formal education.

He said that games created sportsman spirit among players and provide them opportunities

to go ahead by showing their hidden qualities.