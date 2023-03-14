UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities Imperative To Build Healthy Nation: Dr Iqrar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that sports activities were imperative to build healthy nation for coping life challenges.

He was addressing the inaugural session of UAF Inter-Hostel (boys & girls) Sports Gala 2023 here on Tuesday. This gala would continue till March 17, 2023.

He said that some decades ago, the playgrounds across the country were flooded with players especially in the evening. "But now unfortunately we hardly find any player in the grounds." He said that due to changing lifestyle, the healthy activities were facing a declining trend in the society and deserted playgrounds were also one of reasons for increasing ailments in the people.

He said that UAF was providing stat-of-the-art sports facilities to its students.

For girl students, most modern sports complex was also established in the campus, he added.

Chief Hall Warden Dr Haroon Zaman Khan said that students of all hostels were taking part in the gala and it was meant to flourish sports culture in the university.

Earlier, the UAF Vice Chancellor inaugurated the sports gala arranged by Chief Hall Warden Office, Hall Warden Office (female) and the Directorate of Sports. He said that matches of football, volley ball, athletics competitions, tug-of-war, Kabaddi and other contests would be held during sports gala.

Chairman Sports board Dr Ahmad Sattar, Dean Dr Tariq Javed, Director ORIC Jafar Jaskani, Dr Amjad Aulakh, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Dr Bushra Sadia, Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi, Dr Anjum Zia, Dr Iftikhar and others were also present on the occasion.

