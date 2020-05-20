UrduPoint.com
Sports Activities Likely To Start After Eid-ul-Fitre Following Corona SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:38 PM

Istrict Sports Officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem said that work is underway to prepare SOPs for restoration of sports activities which had halted due to Covid-19

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :District Sports Officer (DSO) Adnan Naeem said that work is underway to prepare SOPs for restoration of sports activities which had halted due to Covid-19.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday, newly deputed DSO Adnan Naeem said that they were working on it in collaboration with district administration under the directions of Sports board Punjab.

He said that first the indoor games at gymnasium halls will be started and hoped that sports activities will likely be commenced after Eid-ul-Fitr.

Adnan said that like other parts of the world, they were also going to restart sports activities after Covid-19 pandemic and added that sports activities are necessary for any player to keep himself physically fit and grip on the game.

He said that sports activities will be extended further gradually by keeping in view the SOPs to avert from coronavirus.

About sports uplift projects in the district, he said that there were three ongoing sports schemes including upgradation of district sports ground, laying astro turf at Mattital ground and Karri Jamandan ground.

He said that district sports department was taking all possible steps for promotion of sports in the district and to provide maximum sports opportunities to players.

