Sports Activities Must For Female Students Besides Education: Abudul Wahab Khan

Sports activities must for female students besides education: Abudul Wahab Khan

Director Higher Education KPK Professor Abdul Wahab Khan Tuesday said that female student games are vital besides educational activities, the performance of female students in Higher Education Hazara zona competition were impressive

Director Higher education KPK Professor Abdul Wahab Khan Tuesday said that female student games are vital besides educational activities, the performance of female students in Higher Education Hazara zona competition were impressive.

He said this while addressing this while addressing as chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony amongst the position holders and organizers of annual sports tournament at Government Postgraduate College for Women Haripur.

Earlier, principal women college Haripur Dr. Nighat Shaheen while presenting the report of the Zonal games stated that during the 2019-20 annual sports competition 26 colleges of Hazara division have participated where Govt.

College for women Haripur stood first, Degree College Sarai Saleh 2nd and Govt. Girls degree college KTS remained on third position.

She further said that in the various track and field competitions including cricket, Hockey, Football, Vollyball, Netball, Handball, Tug of war, Badminton, Throwball, Table Tennis and various events of athletics female athletes have participated and performed.

At the occasion principals of colleges from all across Hazara division, faculty and large number of students were also present.

