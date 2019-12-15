UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Activities Must For Special Children

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Sports activities must for special children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that sports are necessary for special children and adults to encourage them to show their talent.

This he said while speaking as chief guest Special Olympics Pakistan- Sindh Regional Conference 2019 at a local hotel on Saturday.

The purpose of the conference was to finalize the arrangements of Special Olympics Pakistan 2020.

The Special Assistant assured that Sindh Government will fully support to the management of Special Olympics Pakistan in arranging the sports event.

He appreciated the role of Non- Governmental Organizations in encouraging special children and adults bring them to come forward to show their talent and live a happy life.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Sports Hotel 2019 2020 Olympics Event Government

Recent Stories

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

12 minutes ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

15 minutes ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

15 minutes ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

15 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

15 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan condemns PIC Lahore atta ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.