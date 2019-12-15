Sports activities must for special children

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar has said that sports are necessary for special children and adults to encourage them to show their talent.

This he said while speaking as chief guest Special Olympics Pakistan- Sindh Regional Conference 2019 at a local hotel on Saturday.

The purpose of the conference was to finalize the arrangements of Special Olympics Pakistan 2020.

The Special Assistant assured that Sindh Government will fully support to the management of Special Olympics Pakistan in arranging the sports event.

He appreciated the role of Non- Governmental Organizations in encouraging special children and adults bring them to come forward to show their talent and live a happy life.