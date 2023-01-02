(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner on Monday ordered to kick off sports activities in newly constructed sports gymnasium, during a visit to review multiple ongoing projects in Sareay Sadhu.

Upon visit, Umar Iftikhar cast reservation over 'slow work' on construction of new block at the Rural Health Centre (RHC). He reprimanded the contractor for not completing the project in stipulated time that inhibited health activities into the center.

Later, the DC moved to visit indoors of the RHC. He served show-cause notice on Woman Medical Officer for getting absent from duty without prior application.

He checked doctors' presence register, medicines supply as well as cleanliness of the premises of health center.

Deputy Director Development and other officers were present along with the DC.

On the occasion, locals held complaints to DC regarding issues of sanitation and clean water supply across the area. The DC assured them of completing schemes including water and sanitation on priority basis.

Many other projects would be started soon after completion of the running ones in January.