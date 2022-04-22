Sports activities play important role for building a healthy society: Saeed Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour, Saeed Ghani Friday appreciated the organizers for successfully holding Karachi Peace Tape Ball Cricket Tournament (KPTBCT) at Kokan Ground Bahadurabad and said sports activities play an important role for building a healthy society.

Talking to the media, at the closing ceremony of KPTBCT, he said the grounds should be used for sports activities. Former Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfraz Ahmed, Administrator DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh and others were present on the occasion.

Civil society should provide support to revive sports activities in the grounds, he added.

He said that grounds where Bachat Bazar and other activities were taking place would be vacated after Ramazan and be used for sports purposes.

Sarfraz Ahmed appreciated the administrator of DMC East Rahmatullah Sheikh and others for organizing KPTBCT. Such type of tournament should be held regularly, he added.

In the final match, DMC East defeated Sindh Police by 26 runs.

At the end of the tournament, honorary and appreciation shields were distributed among various officers and personalities.