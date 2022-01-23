Sports activities prevent children from social evils: General Secretary PBBF

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A Social worker Malak Raja Abdul Haque and General Secretary Pakistan body building federation Sohail Anwer on Sunday said that sports activities prevent children from social evils,our children were eligible for taking part in National and International competitions, however, Government support needed in this regard.

They expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in the local auditorium in connection with Shah Murad Baloch Memorial Mister division and super division bodybuilding competition. They appreciated the efforts taken by General Secretary Jamal Baloch,President Aftab Baloch and Vice president Rana Gohar for encouraging body builders and organizing very impressive events in Mirpurkhas.

They said that we should appreciate the gesture of all those officials who were playing a vital role in providing a healthy environment to children. They stressed the need for organizing sports events in Mirpurkhas which was the only source for providing entertainment to people.

They appreciated the initiative of the Divisional Body building association to jointly organize bodybuilding competitions of 2019-2020 which were postponed due to pandemic situations. Around 43 body builders including 20 junior and 23 senior players participated in the event.

Later,certificates and medals were distributed among successful body builders. A large number of people and youth attended the event.