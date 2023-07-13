Sports activities to be promoted among youth: VC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor Agriculture University Professor Dr. Shakibullah on Thursday underlined the need for promoting sports activities among the youth for their healthy personality development.

He said that unfortunately, sports was declined to grounds as youth was so engrossed with IT gadgets playing games, so they had to be encouraged towards sports grounds by providing them more sports facilities to strengthen their physical as well as mental abilities.

In a statement issued here, Professor Dr.

Shakibullah said that Agriculture University in this regard was providing modern equal sports facilities to both male and female students.

Besides, he said the University is also focusing on promoting research-based knowledge to equip students with education compatible with market requirements.

He appreciated the efforts of the Agricultural University in achieving agricultural development and food security. He expressed the hope that in the coming years, the University would become the country's best institution.