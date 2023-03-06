UrduPoint.com

Sports Activities To Start On Instructions Of CM Bizenjo

Published March 06, 2023

Sports activities to start on instructions of CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the provincial government is also taking practical steps to promote sports like other sectors.

The chief minister's vision is to ensure that the young generation of Balochistan is provided with the best education and training facilities as well as sports opportunities and a favourable environment for advancement, said press release issued her on Sunday.

It further said that the first Balochistan Games were being organized from 10th to 20th March in the light of the instructions of the chief minister and the special interest of the Provincial Sports Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara, in which teams from all the districts of the province were participating in various sports.

In the first phase, preliminaries of district-level sports are going on, in which the successful teams will participate in the finals held in Quetta, said a press release.

The purpose of organizing sports is to provide opportunities to the youth of the province to show their skills and essence and through these competitions, the youth of Balochistan will come forward and make the name of the province bright at the national and international level.

The youth and people of the province have thanked the Chief Minister for promoting sports and organizing the Balochistan GamesPeople said that by settling the sports grounds, it would be possible to keep the youth away from drugs, anti-social elements and immoral activities.

