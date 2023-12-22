Open Menu

Sports Activities Too Important For Young Generation: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that sports activities are very important for our young generation, that is the reason we are trying to establish sports fields and stadiums in every part of the city

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the renovated football stadium in Korangi Nasir Colony on Friday.

He said this while addressing the opening ceremony of the renovated football stadium in Korangi Nasir Colony on Friday.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Vice Chairman of Korangi Town, local leaders of PPP and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there is excellent football talent in this area of Korangi and there was a need for a quality football stadium.

Sensing this need we have completed the repair and renovation work on of this stadium on a priority basis to provide better facilities for sports and recreation to the youth.

He said that we are soon going to build the first metropolitan university of Pakistan which will be the first university of its kind. Youths will be greatly helped in building their future, today he also approves Korangi University campus where he will make the program according to the requirements of the residents of Korangi.

