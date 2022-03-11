Sports activities vital to boost morale of force: NH&MP IG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General (IG) Inam Ghani Friday said that sports activities played a vital role in human resource development for boosting their morale and performance of professional duties.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 11th NHMP Annual Sports Festival 2022 at NH&MP Training College, Sheikhupura, he said the sports played a pivotal role in aligning the human mind in the right direction.

The IG said that the NH&MP was known for being a courteous, honest and helping force, adding that human resource development could contribute significantly to the success of any organisation.

He said that sports activities always developed healthy competition within the organisations, adding such activities would also help in ensuring an environment of tolerance, teamwork, and struggle to achieve success.

Inam Ghani urged officers to bring the spirit in the field to serve the department better while he also appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam for organising the sports festival in a befitting manner.

The NH&MP IG congratulated the North Zone and Commandant Training College DIG Mahboob Aslam for being a champion zone of the 11th sports festival 2022.

The Training College commandant said that sports activities were essential to boost the morale of any force, so he would try to organise different sports events besides the annual festival.

In the week-long sports festival, eight teams from different zones participated in cricket, football, tug of war, basketball, volley ball, shooting, shot put, javelin throw, chess, table tennis, badminton and athletic competitions. Training College Sheikhupura won the title of best zone by winning 14 gold medals. The college tug of war team remained unbeaten throughout the festival by winning the finals against Motorway Central 2.

The IG distributed prizes among the winning teams and players at the end of the event and handed over the Champions Trophy to Training College.

Additional IG Khalid Mahmood, Additional IG Inksar Khan Afghan, DIG Motorways Dr Mazher ul Haq Kakakhail, DIG Malik Yousaf, SSP Hashmat Kamal, Sector Commanders and other senior police officers were also present.