Sports Anthem has been launched to spotlight the need of quality sporting facilities in Pakistan!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22st Sep, 2022) Unveiling a new anthem in light of true sportsmanship, integrity and competition; Al Jalil Developers – Developing a better lifestyle has embodied a fresh take on showcasing Marina Sports City Residencia as the first such development to highlight, promote and nurture sports in Pakistan. With the recent wins at the Common Wealth Games 2022, we can see just how much talent our youth has to offer and with a little more guidance, we can see Olympic gold medals just flying in.

The anthem is more than a song, it's a message that represents the passion that we have for sports. It’s the very passion showcased so ecstatically in the lyrics that create a sense of aw and power. ‘Junoon ki hud jahan khatam hoti hai, humara khel wahan se shuru hota hai’, the typography and literature in these words are vividly placed in an algorithm that sets an enchanting tone firing up our hearts with profound joy.

Be it running the tracks, swiftly dodging opponents to make the goal or swimming agilely to beat the clock; all sports are driven with the fire to win it all and Al Jalil Developers has hit this mark.

The multi-faceted anthem hence shines a new light on what it is to strive, to compete and to win. The sole existence behind this project is to disseminate a whole new persona of sports being actively part of a new lifestyle that focuses on mind and body. This very exclusivity of inclusion of sports has made the anthem the shining beacon of hope that we should all aim for in today’s digital world.

Fusing might and sight, the anthem has profoundly navigated itself as an inside to what it means to be an athlete at heart. A will so strong that if tamed through direction and guidance, can achieve undoubtable milestones. With the hashtags #khelhaijunoon and #bhaglapat we can see a new age of enthusiasm that we feared was once lost. With Marina Sports City Residencia a lifestyle begins that is the real highlight of what it means to be an athlete, truly becoming the lifestyle of champions.