Sports Are Essential For Healthy Society, Says AJK PM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while highlighting the significance of sports in a society, has said they are essential for encouraging positive engagement.
" Sports also play an essential role in promoting teamwork, collaboration, and a sense of camaraderie", the PM said this while addressing the closing ceremony held here at the end of final match of the ongoing T10 Supreme League cricket competition. Chinar Tape Ball tournament was organized by the Chinar Cricket Council Muzaffarabad.
Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that sports are a means of promoting peace and building a healthy society.
"The youth should actively participate in sports and other positive activities", he remarked.
The promotion of sports, he said, was the government's top priority.
Referring to relentless repression of political and human rights by India in occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said that India has broken all records of barbarism and brutalities in Kashmir.
The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said, were reeling under relentless repression imposed by India's fascist regime.
Urging India to stop barbarities in the occupied Valley, he said that it was high time that the world community should take effective notice of the worsening political and human rights situation in the region. He appealed to the United Nations to take action to stop Indian brutalities in Kashmir and hold India accountable for the crimes it's forces have been commiting against Kashmiris.
The Prime Minister awarded a trophy and a cash prize to the captain of the victorious Kotli Lions team and also presented prizes to the standout players. The Bagh Stylens team secured the runner-up position.
Senior Minister Waqar Ahmed Noor, Minister for Sports Asim Sharif Butt, Minister for education and Schools Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Secretary Sports Rashid Hanif, Director General Sports Shaukat Hayat were also present on the occasion.
