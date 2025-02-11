(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has said that youth will represent Pakistan in every field as per Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Prime Minister's Women Boxing Talent Hunt Youth Sports League and All Pakistan HEC Intervarsity Women Football Championship jointly organized by the Punjab University and the Higher Education Commission here on Tuesday. On this occasion, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, HEC Sports Director Javed Memon, Punjab University Sports Director Prof Dr Shabbir Sarwar, journalist Salman Ghani, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said that according to the prime minister’s vision, sports are being promoted in Pakistan and soon our youth will be seen representing the country in every field. He said that positive platforms are being provided at every level to keep the youth away from disappointment, hatred, chaos and hopelessness. He informed the audience that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saved the country from bankruptcy by making a timely deal with the IMF. He said that Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz are doing excellent work to put the country on the path to development under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali and Sports Director Dr Shabbir Sarwar deserve a lot of praise for promoting sports in the university.

Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that along with education, other activities were also necessary in universities. He said that sports give students courage to learn discipline with health and fitness and move forward. He said that there is no shortage of resources in Pakistan, so there is no need for the youth to despair. He said that by increasing the skills of the students, they will be able to avoid having to go out to find employment.

Salman Ghani said that the participation of teams from all over Pakistan in PU is a welcoming gesture. The nation has trusted politicians many times and if we try the youth just once, we will definitely get the desired results.

Javed Memon said that the HEC will continue to play its role in developing cricket, football, boxing, hockey and other sports in universities across the country. He said that our youth deserve such activities so that they can compete with the world.

Dr Shabbir Sarwar said that PU has always played a vital role in promoting sports in the country. He thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Mashhood, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr Zia Al-Qayyum and Javed Memon for award of the Women Boxing Talent Hunt to Punjab University. He said that teams from ten universities, including Punjab University, University of Sargodha, University of Lahore, Superior University, University of Management and Technology, and Government College University Lahore, are participating in today’s event.