Sports Bodies Condole Death Of Father Of Secretary Wrestling Federation

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 08:00 PM

Sports bodies condole death of father of secretary wrestling federation

The Punjab Olympic Association and Pakistan Federation Baseball have condoled the death of father of secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Muhammad Arshad Sattar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Punjab Olympic Association and Pakistan Federation Baseball have condoled the death of father of secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Muhammad Arshad Sattar.

President, Punjab Olympic Association, Muhammad Aamir Jan, Secretary, Idris Haider Khawaja, Chairman, Pakistan Federation Baseball, Shoukat Javed and President, Syed Fahhar Ali Shah expressed their heart-felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

"May Allah Almighty in His Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss," they said here on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

