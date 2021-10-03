Sports bring positive change in society, says Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :All Pakistan Alpha Dodgeball Tournament was held here at Alpha College, PECHS campus Karachi.

The Governor said that sports brought positive change in society besides providing an environment for a healthy competition.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

MPA Sindh, Khawaja Izhar ul Haq was also present on the occasion.

The first tournament featured eight teams from all over Pakistan including a team from Azad Kashmir.

The Governor said that the present government was committed for promoting sports activities across the country.

He further said that sports played a vital role in the development of a nation as it inculcated discipline and resilience, develop a sense of solidarity and encourage team spirit.

'Sports associations and the private sector should come forward and organize sporting activities in order to provide a platform to our children and our youth to display their talent and adopt a healthy lifestyle,' he added.

The teams who declared winners included Sindh Panthers in women category; Punjab Tigers in men category and Punjab Falcons in most category.

Later, the Governor distributed medals among the members of winning teams.