Sports bring positive changes in human health: Roshan Khursheed

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Former provincial minister Roshan Khursheed Bharucha on Monday said that participation in sports was very important for a healthy life and Sports exercise would bring positive changes in human health to get relief from many diseases.

She expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala at Technical Training Center (TTC) Quetta.

Principal TTC Quetta Shuaib Anwar Shirazi, Vice Principal Mohammad Azam Raisani, Chief Instructor Zakir Hussain, Office Superintendent Arif Shah and other officers were also present on occasion.

The former provincial minister said that sports were not only a means of entertainment but also a means of making the body fit and healthy.

She said that sports was sources of healthy society and playing refreshes the mind saying that sports whatever their type, have and impact on human development in every way.

Principal of TTC Quetta Shuaib Anwar Shirazi said that we have organized a sports gala for the first time in the four-decade history of the center saying that there would be regular healthy activities now and in the future.

He said that sports were very necessary for the young generation and the young generation should actively participate in education as well as technical sciences and sports so that they could prove to be useful citizens in the future.