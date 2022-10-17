UrduPoint.com

Sports Bring Positive Changes In Human Health: Roshan Khursheed

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Sports bring positive changes in human health: Roshan Khursheed

Former provincial minister Roshan Khursheed Bharucha on Monday said that participation in sports was very important for a healthy life and Sports exercise would bring positive changes in human health to get relief from many diseases

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Former provincial minister Roshan Khursheed Bharucha on Monday said that participation in sports was very important for a healthy life and Sports exercise would bring positive changes in human health to get relief from many diseases.

She expressed these views while addressing the closing ceremony of the Sports Gala at Technical Training Center (TTC) Quetta.

Principal TTC Quetta Shuaib Anwar Shirazi, Vice Principal Mohammad Azam Raisani, Chief Instructor Zakir Hussain, Office Superintendent Arif Shah and other officers were also present on occasion.

The former provincial minister said that sports were not only a means of entertainment but also a means of making the body fit and healthy.

She said that sports was sources of healthy society and playing refreshes the mind saying that sports whatever their type, have and impact on human development in every way.

Principal of TTC Quetta Shuaib Anwar Shirazi said that we have organized a sports gala for the first time in the four-decade history of the center saying that there would be regular healthy activities now and in the future.

He said that sports were very necessary for the young generation and the young generation should actively participate in education as well as technical sciences and sports so that they could prove to be useful citizens in the future.

Related Topics

Quetta Sports Education Young From

Recent Stories

Ziaullah takes notice of student killing in Lorala ..

Ziaullah takes notice of student killing in Loralai

8 minutes ago
 Yeysk Military Plane Crash Kills Two People - Russ ..

Yeysk Military Plane Crash Kills Two People - Russian Emergencies Ministry

8 minutes ago
 Coalition govt rejects demand for early elections

Coalition govt rejects demand for early elections

11 minutes ago
 Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending ..

Khurram Dastagir Khan asks Imran to avoid spending billions on PTI campaign

11 minutes ago
 Minister suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum f ..

Minister suggests PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing next elections

11 minutes ago
 AJK PM visits Mausoleums of Baba Peer e Shah Ghazi ..

AJK PM visits Mausoleums of Baba Peer e Shah Ghazi, Mystic poet Mian Muhammad B ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.