Open Menu

Sports Clubs Registration Initiated At Tehsil Level

Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Sports clubs registration initiated at tehsil level

The Sports Board Punjab has started registration of sports clubs at tehsil level here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Sports board Punjab has started registration of sports clubs at tehsil level here on Wednesday.

The interested players/clubs can get registration with the offices of sports officers at tehsil level.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif said here on Wednesday that clubs registration will help collect data of players and they would get an opportunity of grooming their hidden qualities through games.

She said that registration has been initiated on the instructions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Sports Punjab

Recent Stories

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalis ..

Qatari Armed Forces chief lauds PAF professionalism, progress through indigeniza ..

11 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petit ..

May-9 violence: LHC reserves verdict on bail petitions of Khadija Shah in 2 case ..

11 minutes ago
 Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs pai ..

Customs dept launches crackdown on non-customs paid vehicles in KP: Minister

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga v ..

Caretaker Revenue Minister Muhammad Younis Dhaga visits SITE area

25 minutes ago
 Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: D ..

Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: DC Kohat

25 minutes ago
 Timely control of crop pests imperative for food s ..

Timely control of crop pests imperative for food security: Chief Scientist AARI

25 minutes ago
CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochist ..

CEO Barrick Gold Corporation calls on CM Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of ..

Pakistan ranked as 8th most vulnerable country of climate risk: Dr Iqrar

18 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher ..

Chairman PTI challenges indictment order in cipher case

18 minutes ago
 SC dismisses petitions against Practice and Proced ..

SC dismisses petitions against Practice and Procedure Act 2023

18 minutes ago
 Rs 335.3 mln fine imposed on 2682 power pilferers ..

Rs 335.3 mln fine imposed on 2682 power pilferers in 33 days

19 minutes ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan