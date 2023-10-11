Sports clubs registration initiated at tehsil level

The Sports Board Punjab has started registration of sports clubs at tehsil level here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) The Sports board Punjab has started registration of sports clubs at tehsil level here on Wednesday.

The interested players/clubs can get registration with the offices of sports officers at tehsil level.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif said here on Wednesday that clubs registration will help collect data of players and they would get an opportunity of grooming their hidden qualities through games.

She said that registration has been initiated on the instructions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.