Sports Competitions And Tournaments Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 11:50 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi, Sindh government's Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday approved to hold various sports competitions and tournaments on theme of My Karachi on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan.

To celebrate Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee in a grand manner, 42 different sports competitions will be held in which more than 7,000 athletes are expected to participate.

According to details, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers, gave his approval for organizing the games and managing these competitions.

Secretariat for Diamond Jubilee and My Karachi games is being set up at Kashmir Road Sports Complex.

Various institutions, boards and associations related to the sports had been approached by the KMC so that these competitions can be held in a grand manner.

The Administrator Karachi said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan would be celebrated by the KMC with great fervour so that the people would enhance a spirit of love for their country.

"Pakistan is our future and we have to make this country and our city stronger and boost patriotism in Pakistanis," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that these sports competitions will inspire children and youth and will bring out many talented athletes.

The Administrator Karachi said that according to the vision of PPP Chairman Bilal Bhutto Zardari, Karachi's splendor is being restored and development works are being carried out "Parks, playgrounds and open spaces and lights of Karachil are being restored," he added.

The Administrator said that roads are also being constructed and repaired at a cost of billions of rupees.

He said that a reasonable amount of money has been allocated in the budget for the next financial year for the development works in Karachi, which will provide relief to the people on a large scale.

