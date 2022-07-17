Sports competitions begin in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Various sports competitions kicked off here on Saturday, under the Sports Department Sargodha, in connection with the Pakistan diamond jubilee celebrations.

According to a spokesperson for the department, the competitions starting from July 16 would continue till July 22.

He said that on Saturday matches of basketball and handball were played while matches of football and tug-of-war woulds be held on July 18, hockey on July 19, Taekwondo July 20, boxing on July 21 and karate would be held on July 22 at the Karate Centre at 4 pm.