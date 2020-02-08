Sports competitions create positive trend among students

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Director colleges Chaudhary Sarfraz Saturday said that sports competitions created a positive trend among students and government was providing opportunities to them to express their abilities through sports with the provision of education.

He expressed these views while addressing a private college sports and culture festival here at sports stadium.

Chairperson BISE, Sargodha Dr .Kausar Raees, ADCG ,Bilal Feroz,GM PEMRA, Malik Qasim Awan , teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr.Kausar Raees said that physical competitions among students was very important for a healthy society,adding that students needed equal access to higher education for prosperity of the country.

ADCG Bilal Feroz said it was responsibility of educational institutes to ensure provision of extra curriculum activities to the students.

On that occasion, GM PEMRA Malik Qasim Awan said that all entities must work together to promote recreational and sports activities in the country .

Cricket, volleyball, race and tug war competitions were held among the students in sports and culture festival.

Later on, ADCG Bilal Feroz distributed prizes among the students who performed well.