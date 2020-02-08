UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Competitions Create Positive Trend Among Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 06:40 PM

Sports competitions create positive trend among students

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Director colleges Chaudhary Sarfraz Saturday said that sports competitions created a positive trend among students and government was providing opportunities to them to express their abilities through sports with the provision of education.

He expressed these views while addressing a private college sports and culture festival here at sports stadium.

Chairperson BISE, Sargodha Dr .Kausar Raees, ADCG ,Bilal Feroz,GM PEMRA, Malik Qasim Awan , teachers and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Dr.Kausar Raees said that physical competitions among students was very important for a healthy society,adding that students needed equal access to higher education for prosperity of the country.

ADCG Bilal Feroz said it was responsibility of educational institutes to ensure provision of extra curriculum activities to the students.

On that occasion, GM PEMRA Malik Qasim Awan said that all entities must work together to promote recreational and sports activities in the country .

Cricket, volleyball, race and tug war competitions were held among the students in sports and culture festival.

Later on, ADCG Bilal Feroz distributed prizes among the students who performed well.

Related Topics

Sports Education Sargodha BISE All Government General Motors Race

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.