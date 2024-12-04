Open Menu

Sports Competitions For Govt Primary Schools Kicked Off

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The sports competitions for Government Girls Primary Schools (GGPS) in Yarik Circle have been inaugurated with a colorful ceremony held here at GGPS Ratta Kulachi No: 2 on Wednesday.

The event was being organized under the supervision of Sub-Division Education Officer (SDEO) Samina while ASDEO Mahnoor was the chief guest on the first day of the event which was also attended by a number of teachers and students.

On first day, different races were held including simple race, rabbit race, hurdle race and sack race.

The students of GGPS Sheikh Yousaf No: 1 showed distinctive performance in different races and get appreciation from teachers.

Speaking on this occasion, ASDEO Mahnoor lauded the efforts of District Education Officer (Female) Syeda Anjum for organizing such events for school children.

She said that such extracurricular activities in schools would help in keeping students physically fit. Both parents and teachers have to play their respective roles in the promotion of sports in the education system to keep the youth healthy and educated, she said.

