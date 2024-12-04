Sports Competitions For Govt Primary Schools Kicked Off
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The sports competitions for Government Girls Primary Schools (GGPS) in Yarik Circle have been inaugurated with a colorful ceremony held here at GGPS Ratta Kulachi No: 2 on Wednesday.
The event was being organized under the supervision of Sub-Division Education Officer (SDEO) Samina while ASDEO Mahnoor was the chief guest on the first day of the event which was also attended by a number of teachers and students.
On first day, different races were held including simple race, rabbit race, hurdle race and sack race.
The students of GGPS Sheikh Yousaf No: 1 showed distinctive performance in different races and get appreciation from teachers.
Speaking on this occasion, ASDEO Mahnoor lauded the efforts of District Education Officer (Female) Syeda Anjum for organizing such events for school children.
She said that such extracurricular activities in schools would help in keeping students physically fit. Both parents and teachers have to play their respective roles in the promotion of sports in the education system to keep the youth healthy and educated, she said.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail
Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CHF highlights uniting conservation, community amid sustainable tourism in GB at COP292 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister Azma Bokhari escapes unhurt in Lahore car accident2 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested12 minutes ago
-
FCCI welcomes opening Khunjerab Pass round the year12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits THQ hospital22 minutes ago
-
Punjab LG minister seeks plan from Lahore Parking Company32 minutes ago
-
ADCR for hundred percent revenue recoveries42 minutes ago
-
South Waziristan Upper’s administration holds two-day anti-corruption event1 hour ago
-
AC visits basic health center in Nowshera Virkan1 hour ago
-
DPO felicitates newly-elected SCCI members1 hour ago
-
PVMC delegation visits Agricultural University1 hour ago
-
Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail1 hour ago