Sports Competitions Held

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) The sports competitions of badminton and table tennis, boys and girls, were held at Al-Fateh sports complex here on Thursday in connection with inter-district under-16 talent hunt programme.

In badminton (boys), Faisalabad district won the first position and Chiniot district second. In (girls), Faisalabad stood first while Jhang district second.

In table tennis (girls), Faisalabad stood first and Jhang second. In (boys), Toba Tek Singh secured first and Chiniot second position.

Principal Government Graduate College Samanabad Uzma Nawaz distributed prizes among winners.

