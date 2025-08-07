Sports completions being organized in connection with Independence Day

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A Badminton competitions are being held under the supervision of the District sports Department in connection with Independence Day celebration while a hockey tournament is also starting from August 8, a district government spokesman has said.

Commissioner Faisalabad, Maryam Khan and senior officers of the Pakistan Army will participate in the ceremony held at the Hockey Ground on the evening of August 11.

During the ceremony, in addition to kabaddi matches, rickshaw pull and martial arts competitions would be organized while students of different schools would present national songs and speeches, he added.

In addition, painting competitions will also be held among the students.

On this occasion, the special guests will distribute prizes among the students and players who performed outstandingly in the Independence Day "Muarka Haq' celebrations.

On the evening of August 13, an exhibition cricket match will be held at the Cricket Ground, Islamia College, while the youth will present national songs, and a grand fireworks display will be held at midnight between August 13 and 14.

"Flag Day" the main ceremony on August 14 of the groundbreaking, will take place at the Municipal Committee's green space.

