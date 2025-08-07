Sports Completions Being Organized In Connection With Independence Day
Sumaira FH Published August 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A Badminton competitions are being held under the supervision of the District sports Department in connection with Independence Day celebration while a hockey tournament is also starting from August 8, a district government spokesman has said.
Commissioner Faisalabad, Maryam Khan and senior officers of the Pakistan Army will participate in the ceremony held at the Hockey Ground on the evening of August 11.
During the ceremony, in addition to kabaddi matches, rickshaw pull and martial arts competitions would be organized while students of different schools would present national songs and speeches, he added.
In addition, painting competitions will also be held among the students.
On this occasion, the special guests will distribute prizes among the students and players who performed outstandingly in the Independence Day "Muarka Haq' celebrations.
On the evening of August 13, an exhibition cricket match will be held at the Cricket Ground, Islamia College, while the youth will present national songs, and a grand fireworks display will be held at midnight between August 13 and 14.
"Flag Day" the main ceremony on August 14 of the groundbreaking, will take place at the Municipal Committee's green space.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
ALC’s ‘Kanz Al Jeel Award’ celebrates beauty of Nabati poetry
UAE Ambassador meets ACS Secretary-General to strengthen partnership
Korea logs record high current account surplus in June
UK scientists find genes linked with chronic fatigue syndrome
UAE leaders congratulate President of Côte d'Ivoire on Independence Day
China's foreign trade up 3.5% in first 7 months
ADNOC Distribution delivers strong H1 2025 results with 12% net profit growth
July was Earth's third-hottest on record, scientists say
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2025
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sports completions being organized in connection with Independence Day44 seconds ago
-
RPO presides over meeting regarding law and order11 minutes ago
-
FSA takes action against beverage seller41 minutes ago
-
Free Mega Medical Camp organized at Taluka Hospital Warah41 minutes ago
-
E-police post app being used to control crimes in district51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 316,100 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
MPA meets elder leader, discusses various issues1 hour ago
-
2 killed, 2 hurt as tree falls on tent in IIOJK's Kulgam town1 hour ago
-
Zero waste drive underway under CPP in district1 hour ago
-
UNICEF strengthens partnership with University of Peshawar1 hour ago
-
PM grieved over death of former LHC CJ Mian Allah Nawaz2 hours ago
-
President strongly condemns Mastung terror attack on security forces3 hours ago