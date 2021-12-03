Sports complex for special children being built in Sharaqpur: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that a sports complex is being established in Sharaqpur over an area of 104 kanals of land to provide recreational facilities including a swimming pool to special children.

Chairing a function at Alhamra in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for education and rehabilitation of differently-abled children.

The government was provided special children with free pick-and-drop facility, education and other facilities, and a dedicated helpline and complaints cell had also been set up to resolve complaints of special persons, he added.

Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed emphasised that special children were not less in abilities than normal children. It was a responsibility of society to rehabilitate them by providing necessary education and training to them, she added. The government had set up a network of 303 institutions across the province to educate 36,000 special students, she added.

Women Development Minister Ashifa Riaz, Director General Special Education Pervaiz Iqbal Butt, Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, students, teachers and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.