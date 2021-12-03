UrduPoint.com

Sports Complex For Special Children Being Built In Sharaqpur: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:21 PM

Sports complex for special children being built in Sharaqpur: minister

Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that a sports complex is being established in Sharaqpur over an area of 104 kanals of land to provide recreational facilities including a swimming pool to special children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that a sports complex is being established in Sharaqpur over an area of 104 kanals of land to provide recreational facilities including a swimming pool to special children.

Chairing a function at Alhamra in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the minister highlighted the initiatives taken by the government for education and rehabilitation of differently-abled children.

The government was provided special children with free pick-and-drop facility, education and other facilities, and a dedicated helpline and complaints cell had also been set up to resolve complaints of special persons, he added.

Secretary Special Education Saima Saeed emphasised that special children were not less in abilities than normal children. It was a responsibility of society to rehabilitate them by providing necessary education and training to them, she added. The government had set up a network of 303 institutions across the province to educate 36,000 special students, she added.

Women Development Minister Ashifa Riaz, Director General Special Education Pervaiz Iqbal Butt, Secretary Local Government Noor-ul-Ameen Mengal, students, teachers and people from different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Sports Education From Government

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of special persons in AJK atop prio ..

Rehabilitation of special persons in AJK atop priorities of government: PM Qayy ..

35 seconds ago
 Al-Moosvi expresses concern over ban on Jumma pray ..

Al-Moosvi expresses concern over ban on Jumma prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

36 seconds ago
 US gained just 210,000 jobs in November, far short ..

US gained just 210,000 jobs in November, far short of estimates: govt

38 seconds ago
 Govt firmly stands behind working journalists: Cha ..

Govt firmly stands behind working journalists: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

40 seconds ago
 Minister announces up gradation of Darpa Khel vege ..

Minister announces up gradation of Darpa Khel vegetable market in North Wazirist ..

44 seconds ago
 US Puts 12 Economies Including China Under Scrutin ..

US Puts 12 Economies Including China Under Scrutiny for Currency Practices - Tre ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.