Sports complex helps promoting sports activities in Balochistan: Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

Balochistan Secretary Sports Imran Gichki on Thursday said provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide all facilities to youth in Sports Sector to save them from menace of narcotics and other negative events by promotion of game activities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Balochistan Secretary Sports Imran Gichki on Thursday said provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide all facilities to youth in Sports Sector to save them from menace of narcotics and other negative events by promotion of game activities.

He expressed these views while talking to officers at Commissioner Office in Sibi where Director General Sports Dura Baloch, Commissioner Sibi Division, Seyed Faisal Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Syed Zahid Shah, DC Harnai Azeem Jan, DC Kuhlo, Abdullah, DC Zairat, Qadir Pirkani, Director of Development Sibi Division Waqar Zama Kiyani, and Division all Sports Officers were present on the occasion.

Top Official of Sports Imran Gichki said Chief Minister Balochistan was striving serious to provide maximum opportunities to local players across province in order to enhance capabilities of players as International level to make bright the name of country and Balcohistan through better performances.

He said sports complex was going to establish in each district of the province on special directives of Chief Minister, aiming to promote sports activities which would also help for provision opportunities to local players to take part in International Games.

"We will get positive results in future after completion of sport complex project in districts level", he said, saying CM Balochistan's vision to hold competition of sports in respective districts of province for important of healthy society.

He said hence, Chief Minister Talent Program was being initiated in holding competition of sports between students of schools and colleges 'students at districts level which would be impacted positive result on Sports Department and future of players in Balcohistan.

Imran Gichki said CM Talant program was being launched from first Sibi district, saying Chief Minister was also making efforts to provide opportunities of training, coaching to talented players in foreign countries in order to attain target of sports in future as International Level.

After ending of the meeting, Secretary Sports also inspected under construction Sibi Sports Complex, Hockey Ground, Officer Club and Stadium where Commissioner Division Sibi Syed Faisal Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner briefed the Secretary about Sports Complex and other related issues.