Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:50 PM

Sports complex on 75 acres soon

A modern sports complex, on 75 acres of land, will be constructed at Mattital road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) A modern sports complex, on 75 acres of land, will be constructed at Mattital road.

According to sports department officials, a team of Punjab government led by Chief Surveyor Aamir Riaz, District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran and another official Mirza Nasir Baig visited Mattital area and recommended the site for the complex.

The sports complex will have cricket, hockey and football stadiums.

The said complex would also have latest track for athletes, swimming pools and gymnasium for indoor games.

According to the District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran, the government will also establish sports complex in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pirwala. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak instructed sports department to complete necessary steps in this regard.

