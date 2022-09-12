UrduPoint.com

Sports Complex Opened In Kot Addu

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sports Complex worth was opened at Qasba Gurmani in Kot Addu with inaugural event of match between Muzaffargarh and Khan Garh teams which was attended by a large number of people.

Local MPA Niaz Ghaskoori inaugurated the Complex that has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 10 million.

The match was won by Muzaffargarh's team.

Niaz Ghaskori said on the occasion that Gurmani town was a backward and small town. There was no place for recreational activities and sports, he said.

He said they have completed construction of Gurmani Stadium through a special grant of one crore rupees to fulfill long-standing demand of the youth.

