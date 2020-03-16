UrduPoint.com
Sports Complex Sealed In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 08:26 PM

Sports Complex sealed in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool sealed a Sports Complex in Chak No.41-JB and got a case registered with Thikriwala police against the tournament organizers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sadr Umar Maqbool sealed a Sports Complex in Chak No.41-JB and got a case registered with Thikriwala police against the tournament organizers.

A spokesman of the local administration said on Monday that AC Sadr along with his team checked public parks and playground, and found a football tournament was carrying on in Public Fighter Sports Complex in Chak No.

41-JB.

The AC cancelled the football event and sealed the Sports Complex besides getting a case registered against the organizing committee on violation of Section-144 CrPC.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal and provincial governments have put a ban on all kinds of sports activities for a three-week due to corona virus threat.

