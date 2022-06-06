'Sports complex to help in promoting sports of railways'

Pakistan Railways Welfare General Manager Shoaib Adil said on Monday that the department had made tireless efforts and changed the Lahore Railway Stadium (Garhi Shahu) in to a sports complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Railways Welfare General Manager Shoaib Adil said on Monday that the department had made tireless efforts and changed the Lahore Railway Stadium (Garhi Shahu) in to a sports complex.

A sports event was organized in the complex, speaking on this ocassion, the GM said 12 different sports academies had been inaugurated in the complex and added that this would help in promoting sports of the Pakistan Railways.

He said that Kabaddi Judo event had been organized during this month to promote sports.

In two to three weeks, a football event would also be arranged, he maintained.

He said good players would be prepared in the complex to participate in the games.

Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer Farrukh Taimur Ghilzai attended the sports eventas a chief guest and, later on, prizes were distributed among the winning team.