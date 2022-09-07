Sports complex underway in FDA city

A state-of-the-art sports complex is being constructed in the FDA city at a total cost of Rs 487.5 million in Punjab government annual development programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A state-of-the-art sports complex is being constructed in the FDA city at a total cost of Rs 487.5 million in Punjab government annual development programme.

Reviewing construction work on Wednesday, Director General of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram said that sports complex was being constructed over 27 kanal land.

He said indoor sports facilities to men and women would be available in the complex. Two badminton courts, gymnasium, two tennis lawns, two swimming pools, one basketball court, snooker, chess and carrom pool halls, and jogging track are part of the complex. A kitchen, dining hall, open area,parking, wash rooms and other basic facilities will also be available.

He said that 60 per cent construction work had been completed.