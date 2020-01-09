UrduPoint.com
Sports Contests Can Help Enhance Police Performance: Inam Ghani

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 05:54 PM

Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board Additional IG Operations Inam Ghani on Thursday said that sports competitions were mandatory for mental and physical fitness of the police force as such competitions helped enhance their performance.

He said that in 33rd National Games Peshawar, 10 medals won by players of Police Department in the games of Archery, Wrestling, Taikowando, Wushu and Judo, reflected the passion and abilities of police personnel in sports.

He expressed these views while distributing cash prizes and commendation certificates among the winning players of national games at Central Police Office.

The DG Pakistan Police Sports Board Inam Ghani appreciated the winning players and said that they should work hard and with full commitment for improving their performance.

