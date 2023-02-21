UrduPoint.com

Sports, Cultural Festival Concludes:

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Sports, cultural festival concludes:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The Sports and cultural festival was organized by Superior College Sargodha concluded here on Tuesday.

Director Anti-corruption Establishment Asma Ejaz Cheema was the chief guest of closing ceremony.

In the cultural festival, four houses were built by the students of the Superior College, which were given the theme of the culture of the four provinces of the country in which the culture of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan was depicted in a beautiful way and received great applause from the audience.

In the festival, apart from special regional food stalls, regional dances were performed by the students which were well appreciated by the guests.

On the occasion, the female students paid tribute to the martyrs of security forces who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing war against terrorism through tabloids.

During the sports festival, cricket, badminton, relay race, tug of war, sack race and chati race among other competitions were also conducted among the students.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Asma Ejaz Cheema said that fairs were the vital part of our culture and the students especially girls proved that they were no less in curricular as well as co-curricular activities.

"Students through extracurricular activities,get a chance to show their talents",she added.

Regional Director Prof. Prince Sunil Azim, Executive Director Saath academy Nabil-ur-Rehman, Anila Manzoor, teachers, students and parents participated in the ceremony.

