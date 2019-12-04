UrduPoint.com
Sports, Cultural Festival In Nowshera Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:10 PM

Sports, Cultural festival in Nowshera held

The district administration and District Sports Office Nowshera has organized 'Sports and Cultural Festival' where different games and traditional programs were presented

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The district administration and District sports Office Nowshera has organized 'Sports and Cultural Festival' where different games and traditional programs were presented.

The event was held at Mali Baba Stadium Nowshera attended by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, member provincial assembly, Mian Jamshed Kakakhel, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khattak, District Police Officer Kashif Zulfiqar, Assistant Commissioner Nowshera and heads of line departments besides media, civil society and former lawmakers.

The event was started with national anthem following by stage welcome perform by the school children that enthralled the audience.

Sports, musical and cultural programs including tug of war, painting, food stalls, handicrafts and archery competition were held.

The elders of the area thanked the district administration and demanded holding of more such programs in future.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

