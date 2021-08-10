Sports, Culture week concludes at Central Jail Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Week long sports and culture activities organized in connection with Independence Day at central jail Haripur concluded on Tuesday.

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Hamid Khan, the chief guest speaking on the occasion said that sports and healthy activities were very imperative for mental and physical growth of inmates besides providing them recreational activities.

He promised to hold similar events in the future.

He said the sports and culture week was organized in the light of special instructions of the Provincial Government and IG Prisons Khalid Abbas.

At the end of the event, the prisoners took part in speeches, quiz competitions, comic sketches and national songs.