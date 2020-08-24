Sports deptt gives 50 pc waiver on Gym facilities

District sports department on Monday announced special concession for students, journalists, lawyers and government employees to avail gymnasium facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :District sports department on Monday announced special concession for students, journalists, lawyers and government employees to avail gymnasium facilities.

District sports officer Rana Adnan Naeem said that students, people from media, government employees and lawyers can avail the service after paying 50 per cent of the fee only i.e Rs 500 per month.

He said that private gymnasiums were charging Rs 1500-5000 per month and those in posh areas charging even higher.

Rana said that most modern machines for varying work out were available at the gymnasium and trainers also advise participants on food intake.

Women have also been allowed for the first time and they can avail service from 11am to 3pm with guidance and training from female trainers, Rana Adnan said.