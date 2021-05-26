Sports deptt starts levelling of grounds, cleanliness

The Sports department has launched the' Services at your door step' program under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The Sports department has launched the' Services at your door step' program under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The levelling of grounds and cleanliness activities at sports facilities have been started under the programme across four districts of Multan division.

Divisional Sports Officer (DSO) Rana Nadeem Anjum issued directions to the sports officials and sought pictorial report of activities.

The DSO said the Punjab government's program was aimed to provide beautiful and neat and clean environment to players and the spectators of the games so that they could participate into sports activities activity.